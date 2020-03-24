58°F
Letters

LETTER: Unemployment insurance will help thousands of Nevada workers

Laura Feher Las Vegas
March 23, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

While I am pleased for my friends and neighbors who are about to receive a little relief via unemployment payments, there is a segment of the community that won’t be helped. If you are an independent contractor, commissioned sales person or other 1099 worker, there is no unemployment check for you.

Some will say that’s because these workers didn’t pay into the system. But there’s a reason for that: They can’t.

What are these folks going to do? They still live, work and pay taxes in Nevada, and it looks as if they are going to be forgotten. I know Gov. Steve Sisolak has a lot on his plate, but I urge him to step up and find some kind of solution to help these citizens, too.

