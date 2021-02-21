51°F
Letters

LETTER: Unemployment officials continue to blow off Nevadans

Chuck Lombardo Henderson
February 20, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
In found the Tuesday article, “Some claim pandemic unemployment accounts hacked; agency disagrees,” to be interesting and scary. It has been nearly a year since COVID-19 has affected our nation. During this year, the Review-Journal has printed numerous articles about unemployment fraud, and each time there were cases of fraud cited.

Paul Kovacic Jr. and Tasha Rodriguez have proven that their unemployment accounts were compromised. But Rosa Mendez, a spokeswoman for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, stated, “At this time, we are not aware of any data breaches to our system, so that information is not accurate.” She then says “scammers are sending phishing attacks called Typosquatting.”

Why do Nevada state officials keep blowing off people who have continually been cheated out of their unemployment money? If these officials are not concerned about fraud within the DETR system, why would anyone believe they would be concerned with fraud within the voting system?

