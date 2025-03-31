69°F
LETTER: Unhinged Democrats and Elon Musk

J.J. Schrader Henderson
March 30, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that Tesla stock “will never be this cheap again” and people should “buy Tesla.” The left-wing zealots and press are beside themselves, accusing Mr. Lutnick of “ethics violations” as a government employee endorsing a private company. Oh, please.

Where is the outrage against the Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff and Tim Waltz crowd calling for Tesla owners to sell their cars and berate them, going so far as to call for a national day of protest against Elon Musk and Tesla? Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett even called for Mr. Musk to be “taken down.” Apparently, it is a punishable ethics violation to endorse a company if you’re a conservative, but perfectly patriotic to try to destroy a company and physically harm its owner if you’re an unhinged Democrat.

