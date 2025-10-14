65°F
Letters

LETTER: Union bangs the drum for Nevada film tax subsidies

Robert H. Ferguson Las Vegas
October 13, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Here they go again. Gov. Joe Lombardo has announced a legislative special session and the unions immediately started beating the drum for massive tax incentives for the TV and film industry (Wednesday Review-Journal). The claim is that Nevada needs the subsidies to broaden its economic industrial base beyond hospitality. About 41 states have some sort of film credit incentive. But even in-state studies in Nevada concluded it’s a long-term loser for taxpayers.

An argument could be made that we’ve partnered with a number of entities for major infrastructure projects (think Allegiant Stadium, the A’s new stadium and Formula 1 and this is just another step forward. My argument: If the film industry needs some tax credits for infrastructure, let’s look seriously at that. But let’s not provide an open checkbook to every production company that pops in for a film — and then leaves with our money. Doing so would be like offering a state subsidy for buying Raider or A’s tickets.

Creating “Vegaswood” would be nice, but Nevada already offers vastly reduced costs with no state income tax, far lower property taxes and lower electricity and fuel costs. That, with a little boost for solid long-term building for the film industry, should be enough.

MORE STORIES