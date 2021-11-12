LETTER: Unions, Democrats and public education

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Our tax dollars pay for public education. A percentage of teacher pay goes to the teachers unions. A percentage of that money goes to the Democratic Party and to Democrat politicians. So, like it or not, our tax dollars are funding the Democratic Party.

The quality of education in the Clark County School District is really low, and it doesn’t look like it is going to get any better if we continue doing more of the same. Children don’t pay the bills and they cannot vote, so the teachers unions don’t seem to be very concerned about them.

How can we start raising the quality of our education system? We could either make it against the law for any taxpayer-funded union to make political donations or we could stop voting for Democrats.

Sad, but true.