Letters

LETTER: Unions have too much clout in Clark County School District

Walter F. Wegst Las Vegas
July 20, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The ongoing union action to oppose Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara’s decision to eliminate the administrative dean positions is a perfect example of why government employees should never have been allowed to unionize. If the superintendent of the district does not have the authority to determine which of the administrative positions are unnecessary, then why have a superintendent?

If the unions are running the school district, we can be assured that the schools will never achieve their primary objective of truly educating students.

Now that Mr. Jara has firsthand knowledge of the power of the unions in controlling the district, I predict he will be looking for a new job. Having been in management positions most of my career, I know I would not be willing to put up with a union’s power to oversee my management decisions.

