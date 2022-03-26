80°F
LETTER: United States, NATO must get serious about stopping Putin

George LeMay Las Vegas
March 25, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
It is time to do an emergency induction of Ukraine into NATO. This will send a message to Russia’s Vladimir Putin that the tides are about to turn on him and his war-crime slaughtering of innocent Ukrainians. Time to put him on the defensive.

Putin has been feeling impervious to the West and the United States, with his inferences of bad stuff to any nation that interferes with his bloodthirsty rampage. So we cower and let him run roughshod. Are we pathetic cowards?

Putin needs to get the message that the world is bigger and more powerful than he is. Also that he needs to pay for and re-build what he destroyed. He should be formally charged with war crimes violations. He could spend the rest of his days confined to Russia to avoid arrest. Every day we delay costs much despair and death for many.

