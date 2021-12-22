LETTER: United States should boycott the Winter Olympics in China

This is the time for the world to send a clear message of opposition to the host country and its policies and goal of world domination.

IChinese President Xi Jinping. (Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via AP)

On Feb. 3 the Winter Olympics are scheduled to start. The host country stands to make millions. Plus there is the bonus of “propaganda” it can spread around the world.

The problem is that the host country is one of the most oppressive regimes on the planet. Its abuse and disregard for human rights are well-documented. It is one of the top polluters on the planet. Then there is the “question” of its role in the ongoing pandemic, which has killed millions and devastated economies,

Where is the outrage from those who have lost loved ones to the pandemic? Where is the outrage from the environmentalists and social justice warriors? Why is there no call from politicians across the world for a boycott of these Olympics?

I realize that the athletes who have trained to participate in these games would be asked to make a great sacrifice. But I also think of the millions of people throughout history who have sacrificed in standing up to tyranny.

This is the time for the world to send a clear message of opposition to the host country and its policies and goal of world domination. In the least, the United States should take the lead on this, even if we have to stand alone.