LETTER: Universal mail ballot an invitation to fraud

David Lyons Las Vegas
November 30, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Monday’s Review-Journal headline about the pending Supreme Court case on mail-in voting should be a call to action for all Nevadans and American citizens throughout the country.

Only U.S. citizens are given the right to vote in our country, and then not until they reach the age of 18. Not those here illegally. Not those here with an overstayed visa. Not even those here legally with a green card. These rules exist for a reason and should be honored and enforced.

Mandatory mail-in voting, as Nevada has, creates a perfect chance for Americans to lose that right to those amongst us who wish to to destroy the concept of the American Dream that many of us have grown up with and believe in.

Considering the recent massive increase in illegal immigration and visa overstays, perhaps it’s time to re-evaluate allowing states to mail out ballots willy-nilly to all supposedly registered voters. Are the recipients citizens? Do they still live there? Have they moved to another state?

Elections matter, and we, as citizens, deserve to know our vote will count and not be neutered by one cast illegally.

