LETTER: UNLV administration stands up to campus authoritarians

Two Democrat UNLV student organizations tried to get UNLV to revoke student organization status for a campus chapter of the national conservative student group Turning Point USA.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kudos to UNLV administrators for standing up for the First Amendment rights of all students (“Effort to boot group’s UNLV chapter fails,” Wednesday Review-Journal).

Two Democrat UNLV student organizations tried to get UNLV to revoke student organization status for a campus chapter of the national conservative student group Turning Point USA. These future Democrats — following in the footsteps of Harry Reid, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez — stated that, “Turning Point Action bused domestic terrorists to the Capital and attacked our democracy.” Later, though, they told the RJ that they aren’t aware of anyone from UNLV’s Tuning Point’s chapter who traveled to Washington, D.C.

UNLV officials correctly replied that they can’t restrict a student organization’s free speech unless there’s direct harm and that “as a public higher education institution, UNLV cannot restrict speech or activities except in very narrow instances where speech is not protected under the First Amendment.”

This story highlights just a small example of the out-of-control left wokeism and cancel culture that has been growing for decades in America’s universities and has now metastasized into our politics, our corporations and our media and has also spread beyond our borders.

Recently, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Macron expressed shock at a public company canceling former President Donald Trump from Twitter.

Let’s hope our rebel UNLV can start a trend and help to totally remove this cancer.