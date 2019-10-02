LETTER: UNLV football program in need of overhaul

Maybe we should put it out of its misery.

After being an observer of the past two UNLV Rebel football games, I have come to the following conclusions:

1. Coach Tony Sanchez is a wonderful person with a notable work ethic. But his calling is not coaching at the college level. He has, however, proven how well he relates to the high school player and needs to return to that level.

2, We need an experienced athletic director who can really identify what UNLV football needs.

3. We need a proven, seasoned college or NFL coach who has a successful record for that level.

If the city fathers cannot accomplish that, then we need to put the UNLV football program out of its misery and use the budgeted funds to instead help future students meet their academic goals.