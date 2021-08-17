98°F
Letters

LETTER: UNLV football schedule changes not good for families

Jon Spalding Henderson
August 16, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Your Aug. 12 article on Allegiant Stadium indicates two UNLV football games scheduled for Saturdays will be moved to weekdays. I am a season-ticket holder and parent of a middle-schooler. This is not good.

The 2021 home schedule now has only three Saturday games. The San Jose State game is at 8 p.m. on Thursday, a school night. Traditionally, Fridays are for high school football, Saturdays are for college and Sundays are for the NFL. I paid for six home games and expected most — if not all — to be played on Saturdays when I can take my child. Now that is not going to happen.

I wonder if the UNLV athletic director had any say in these decisions? Oh wait, the AD bailed for greener pastures in Mizzou, which is head-shaking considering the body of work over the previous four years.

