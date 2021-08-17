LETTER: UNLV football schedule changes not good for families
Weekend night games make it more difficult for attendance.
Your Aug. 12 article on Allegiant Stadium indicates two UNLV football games scheduled for Saturdays will be moved to weekdays. I am a season-ticket holder and parent of a middle-schooler. This is not good.
The 2021 home schedule now has only three Saturday games. The San Jose State game is at 8 p.m. on Thursday, a school night. Traditionally, Fridays are for high school football, Saturdays are for college and Sundays are for the NFL. I paid for six home games and expected most — if not all — to be played on Saturdays when I can take my child. Now that is not going to happen.
I wonder if the UNLV athletic director had any say in these decisions? Oh wait, the AD bailed for greener pastures in Mizzou, which is head-shaking considering the body of work over the previous four years.