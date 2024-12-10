39°F
Letters

LETTER: UNLV loses its football coach

Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Michael Reilly Las Vegas
December 9, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

As a long-time resident of Las Vegas and UNLV fan, I want to know how a city with so many resources did not find a way to keep an excellent football coach, Barry Odom. Now we can go on another search and go through five or six coaches — and maybe find a leader like Mr. Odom. The UNLV administration whiffed.

