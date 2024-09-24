82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: UNLV on the outside

UNLV running back Michael Allen (26) outruns Utah Tech linebacker Spencer Rich (45) during the ...
UNLV running back Michael Allen (26) outruns Utah Tech linebacker Spencer Rich (45) during the college football game at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
LETTER: Election season has an international feel to it
People protest the appearance of Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on Wednesday, Feb. 1, ...
LETTER: Free speech must be for all
A 30-foot container, which was carrying lithium ion batteries, sits on the side of the road on ...
LETTER: EV fire fear overrated
The logo for Tupperware Brands appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange ...
LETTER: Tupperware falls victim to Bidenomics
Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas
September 23, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I’ve read a lot regarding the Pac-12 bypassing UNLV. Many voices are indicating that UNLV was not selected because then UNR would also have had to be selected to join the conference. I can find no source outside of Nevada, let alone from the Pac-12 selection committee, that states this is the case. You hear this only from people in Nevada, typically those who have some sort of personal relationship with UNLV. It’s almost as if they’re using it as an excuse as to why UNLV was not invited to join the Pac-12.

I believe people in Nevada have an inflated sense of UNLV’s credentials. The basketball team has been out of the loop going on 30-plus years. The football team just became division one in the late 1970s and has been nonexistent since 1984. As soon as the coaches of the big programs achieve any kind of success, they’re gone to a bigger-name school and conference. Does anyone think that the same won’t be true for current football coach Barry Odom? The campus life of UNLV is disjointed and extremely untraditional, to say the least.

Are they doing well this year? Yes. But one good football season, three games in, does not earn you an invite to an elite conference full of tradition.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
LETTER: Election season has an international feel to it
Rich Sloan Las Vegas

This year, the voting season promises to be a truly international event. Our friends from 162 countries have joined us thanks to the efforts of incumbent politicians.

People protest the appearance of Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on Wednesday, Feb. 1, ...
LETTER: Free speech must be for all
Peter D. MacKenzie Las Vegas

The most dangerous idea in a democracy is that only my side gets free speech.

A 30-foot container, which was carrying lithium ion batteries, sits on the side of the road on ...
LETTER: EV fire fear overrated
Jonathan Quint Goffstown, NH

Let’s look at real data on EV fires vs internal combustion engine fires.

The logo for Tupperware Brands appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange ...
LETTER: Tupperware falls victim to Bidenomics
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

It appears that Bidenomics/Kamalanomics has taken one of our country’s most well known products, Tupperware, into bankruptcy.

President Joe Biden speaks about the economy at Prince George's Community College, Center for t ...
LETTER: The high price of Bidenomics
David Tulanian Henderson

Review-Journal cartoonist Michael Ramirez deserves an A+ for his Monday cartoon that highlights “Bidenomics”.

Artist's rendering on the Reimagine Boulder Highway project on Monday, Aug 5, 2024, in Henderso ...
LETTER: Fewer lanes, more headaches
David Hyzy Las Vegas

Clark county has decided to remove lanes on two of the busiest major roads, Maryland Parkway and Boulder Highway.

(Thinkstock)
LETTER: Don’t make it too hard to sue
P.S. Bovee Las Vegas

Even some who understand this fundamental economic reality are willing to “stick it” to lawyers.

MORE STORIES