LETTER: UNLV to the Big 12?

Kevin O’Leary of “Shark Tank” often scolds his fellow sharks for encouraging a business idea that he feels should be “Taken out behind the barn and shot.”

Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney is guilty of the same misplaced encouragement when he touts UNLV as a potential member of the Big 12 Conference (Sunday). Rather than filling a slot in the soon-to-be devalued Big 12, the UNLV brass should humanely terminate its football program and put all efforts and money into basketball. At that point, they would be attractive (and competitive) for a move to a conference that actually has some national relevance.

You can follow the lead of other “basketball-only” schools that have had very successful NCAA basketball success. See: Villanova, Creighton, Butler, Marquette, Gonzaga, etc.

Ironically, UNLV Athletic Director Erick Harper touts the university academic achievements and success as a key positive characteristic when quoted about the possible move — while not mentioning the football program. Perhaps he has a barn in his backyard.