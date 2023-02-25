49°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: UNLV to the Big 12?

Robert S. Hirst Las Vegas
February 24, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
A UNLV classroom (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A UNLV classroom (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kevin O’Leary of “Shark Tank” often scolds his fellow sharks for encouraging a business idea that he feels should be “Taken out behind the barn and shot.”

Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney is guilty of the same misplaced encouragement when he touts UNLV as a potential member of the Big 12 Conference (Sunday). Rather than filling a slot in the soon-to-be devalued Big 12, the UNLV brass should humanely terminate its football program and put all efforts and money into basketball. At that point, they would be attractive (and competitive) for a move to a conference that actually has some national relevance.

You can follow the lead of other “basketball-only” schools that have had very successful NCAA basketball success. See: Villanova, Creighton, Butler, Marquette, Gonzaga, etc.

Ironically, UNLV Athletic Director Erick Harper touts the university academic achievements and success as a key positive characteristic when quoted about the possible move — while not mentioning the football program. Perhaps he has a barn in his backyard.

MOST READ
1
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
2
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
3
Second Smith’s Marketplace may come to Henderson, city says
Second Smith’s Marketplace may come to Henderson, city says
4
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
5
LETTER: What will Nevada do when California shuts its refineries?
LETTER: What will Nevada do when California shuts its refineries?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Joe Lombardo (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Joe Lombardo, the ‘conservative’
Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas

All I hear from the supposed conservative side of the political spectrum is crickets. Who exactly did we vote for, and who did we get?

(courtesy)
LETTER: LV to LA rail line is a bunch of talk
Greg Brackett Henderson

If you want it built, just get a few billion from the recovery act and sign a contract with Japanese national rail to build the bullet train.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: A Fair Tax would never pass
Robert W. Arnold Las Vegas

Sen. Rosen should stop tilting at windmills and worry about Biden’s policies.

In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President- ...
LETTER: God would likely align himself with the Democrats
Matthew Maseratti Las Vegas

God, who loved us all and through his only son gave to the poor and fed the hungry, would likely align politically with the Democrats if he were to visit 2023 America.

More stories for you
LETTER: Another dangerous driver games the system
LETTER: Another dangerous driver games the system
LETTER: Recycling issue can be confusing
LETTER: Recycling issue can be confusing
LETTER: America and aid to Ukraine
LETTER: America and aid to Ukraine
LETTER: Teaching phonics is not a panacea
LETTER: Teaching phonics is not a panacea
LETTER: Spending and the debt ceiling
LETTER: Spending and the debt ceiling
LETTER: GOP needs to get tough on spending when a Republican is in the White House
LETTER: GOP needs to get tough on spending when a Republican is in the White House