LETTER: Unrest in Minneapolis could have been avoided

J. Paul Blake’s Thursday letter on ICE’s investigation into the tragic death of Renee Nicole Good fails to acknowledge the broader realities in Minneapolis or how this situation could have been avoided.

ICE is charged with enforcing federal immigration law, including the removal of criminal illegal immigrants — an approach endorsed by voters in electing Donald Trump. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have obstructed that mission.

According to the DHS, Minnesota officials have declined to honor more than 1,360 immigration detainers and have released nearly 470 individuals with criminal charges or convictions back into the community. Both men have also restricted local and state law enforcement from assisting or protecting ICE agents amid escalating unrest.

The result has been predictable: protests that devolved into harassment, violence and intimidation of federal officers, while city and state leaders excuse or enable the disorder. Minneapolis now faces a dangerous situation.

Before dismissing the ICE investigation as another “administration disaster,” a more honest question is: How much of this could have been prevented through cooperation, accountability and respect for the rule of law?