Russ Wilson splashes water on his face from a fountain in New York, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The heat wave that has been roasting much of the U.S. in recent days is just getting warmed up, with temperatures expected to soar to dangerous levels through the weekend. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

In his April 6 letter, Greg Naftzger is upset with the higher costs and problems associated with replacing fossil fuels. I have to tell you, Mr. Naftzger, you haven’t seen anything yet. Global warming is going to be a problem much greater than that of inconvenience. And the costs associated with switching to green energy will look like the tip of the iceberg before it is over.