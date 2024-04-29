81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: US aid package will bolster Ukraine

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
More Stories
People with Make the Road Nevada, including Jacob Egan 26, front, gather at the Sawyer Building ...
LETTER: Clark County wants to regulate the poor out of business
LETTER: Nevada’s open space is a gift
AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
LETTER: Who’s behind the anti-Israeli campus protests?
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: There’s more to improving Nevada schools than money
Douglas Bell Henderson
April 28, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

When the United States entered World War I, it gave an emotional lift to France and England, while discouraging the war weary German army. I hope this latest military aid package just approved by Congress will provide a similar lift for Ukraine and NATO, while discouraging the Russian army and leading Putin to end the war. It happened in World War I with the German army, and it could conceivably occur again with the Russians, who need to know that victory cannot occur if the Allies stay united.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Nevada’s open space is a gift
Evan Blythin Blue Diamond

The governor’s suggestion to release more of Nevada’s federally owned land is a form of federal spending and diminishes Nevada’s gift of open space.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Doomsdayers love being wrong
recommend 2
LETTER: Here’s who’s to blame for Nevada housing ‘crisis’
recommend 3
LETTER: The peacock shows its true colors
recommend 4
LETTER: Where were the banks in the Donald Trump saga?
recommend 5
LETTER: EVs will soon be ready for prime time
recommend 6
LETTER: O.J. tribute in bad taste