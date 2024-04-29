LETTER: US aid package will bolster Ukraine
When the United States entered World War I, it gave an emotional lift to France and England, while discouraging the war weary German army. I hope this latest military aid package just approved by Congress will provide a similar lift for Ukraine and NATO, while discouraging the Russian army and leading Putin to end the war. It happened in World War I with the German army, and it could conceivably occur again with the Russians, who need to know that victory cannot occur if the Allies stay united.