LETTER: US giving aid to Afghanistan

Edward Sutter Las Vegas
January 17, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

An item in a recent Washington Report noted that more than $300 million in aid is going to Afghanistan. I have no issues with support. The question: Where do the funds go? A bank? Where is the accountability once funds are transfered?

We never hear what specifically these funds get used for. What organization in our government tracks aid funding? Our country sends funds to numerous countries yet the people (never) are informed as to where or how much. When we are informed, it would satisfy the people to know the accountability.

LETTER: More evidence we must deal with global warming
Mariah Birnbaum Las Vegas

The numbers: 1.86 inches of rain, 87 days of temperatures above 100 degrees and 117 degrees, the hottest temperature ever recorded in Las Vegas.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol ...
LETTER: Jan. 6 and conspiracies
Steven Oakes North Las Vegas

The only people “killing each other on Jan. 6, 2021” was an unnamed Black police officer killing an unarmed white woman.

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congres ...
LETTER: Jan. 6 comparison isn’t so far off
Charles Parrish Las Vegas

The attack on the Capitol was conducted by people who claim to be Americans. I find that disgusting and shameful.