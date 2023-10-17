LETTER: US ‘humanitarian aid’ to Iran was a mistake

Iran now has an extra $6 billion, thanks to the U.S.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised New Year speech, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

If you won a prize where someone else paid your mortgage or rent for two years, would you still make those payments? The vast majority would use the money elsewhere because housing is already covered.

This is the same thing that happened when we gave Iran $6 billion, which was to be used only for “humanitarian purposes.” Very well-intentioned. But it does not change the fact that Iran now has an extra $6 billion.

Guess we know what it did with the budget windfall.