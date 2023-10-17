90°F
Letters

LETTER: US ‘humanitarian aid’ to Iran was a mistake

Brandon Taylor Henderson
October 17, 2023 - 3:16 pm
 
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised New Year speech, in Tehran, Iran, M ...
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised New Year speech, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

If you won a prize where someone else paid your mortgage or rent for two years, would you still make those payments? The vast majority would use the money elsewhere because housing is already covered.

This is the same thing that happened when we gave Iran $6 billion, which was to be used only for “humanitarian purposes.” Very well-intentioned. But it does not change the fact that Iran now has an extra $6 billion.

Guess we know what it did with the budget windfall.

LETTER: Focus on solutions, not culture wars
LETTER: Focus on solutions, not culture wars
Bret West Henderson

I disagree with James Moldenhauer’s assertion that the terrorist attack on Israel would not have happened under Donald Trump.

LETTER: God help the law-abiding citizens of Nevada
Brenda Beverly Las Vegas

I appreciate everything our police officers do, and I know they are understaffed. But it’s very frustrating to be robbed, harassed, etc, and feel like nothing is going to be done.

LETTER: A's naysayers strike out
LETTER: A’s naysayers strike out
Frank E. Dunn Las Vegas

Seems the current trend is to trash the A’s and their move to Las Vegas.

