Letters

LETTER: US must give Israel full support in Hamas fight

Jill Levy North Las Vegas
October 17, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seen in 2021. (Emil Salman/Pool via AP)
President Joe Biden has promised to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes.” He must make the same promise to Israel — and keep it. We have seen the scenario too many times: Hamas provokes Israel by firing rockets into its territory, Israel retaliates, the United Nations and the usual suspects declare Israel the aggressor and demand a cease-fire. The United States joins in and Israel bows to pressure.

And what has been accomplished? Hamas has grown only stronger and more blood-thirsty, leading to this month’s horrific massacre of Israeli civilians. This time must be different. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to destroy Hamas once and for all. He must be given, at least by the United States, the support he needs to complete the job — for “as long as it takes.”

