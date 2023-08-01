LETTER: US women’s soccer team lacks patriotism

Maybe they should play for some other nation.

The United States' starting 11 pose for a photo before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

I’m done with the U.S. women’s World Cup soccer team. You would think members of a team representing their country would sing the national anthem and maybe hold their hands over their hearts. But for players to stand silent with hands behind their backs is a national disgrace. It’s pretty obvious they have no respect for the United States.

I think they should all sign up to play for some other country and take their disrespect and anti-American attitude someplace where they might fit in.