Letters

LETTER: Use Allegiant Stadium as a massive polling place

Larry Anspach Las Vegas
August 18, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

A few days ago, LeBron James’s voting-rights group, “More Than A Vote,” partnered with Dodger Stadium to use it as a polling place in the presidential election. This comes after the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons made similar arrangements with their arenas in those cities.

We should use Allegiant Stadium as a polling place for the Nov. 3 election. There’s plenty of room for parking and social distancing. Because Allegiant Stadium will not see any fans for some time, Clark County voters can vote in a brand new venue and get to see the inside of the stadium and perhaps a tour of the facility. If someone can make this happen, it should also help to get out the vote.

