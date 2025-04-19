59°F
LETTER: Use existing laws to deal with e-bike scofflaws

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Williams Las Vegas
April 18, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

After reading the Review-Journal’s Wednesday account of the Clark County Commission’s attempt to regulate E-bikes and scooters, I’m blown away by the lack of common sense.

The Metropolitan Police Department may already pursue suspects, and there are existing laws directed at people who endanger themselves or others while operating an e-bike or scooter. The mindset of our commissioners is to add more laws and regulations. Look how they “fixed” the food-cart problem by regulating them out of existence.

Just enforce the laws that we already have and use some common sense.

