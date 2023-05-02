69°F
Letters

LETTER: Using common sense on biological men competing against women

Jane Klein Henderson
May 1, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The issue of biological males who identify as women competing against biological women has many Americans divided. The far left has said this is a nonissue. Really?

Once a male has gone through puberty, no amount of blockers are going to turn back the clock. Males are stronger than women. This is a scientific fact, not speculation. These transgender males identifying as women are robbing biological women of a fair playing field.

Case in point: Why aren’t transgender women who identify as male fighting to compete against biological males? The answer is obvious: They wouldn’t have a chance.

I have no issue with a person’s right to identify as whatever they want. However, when it infringes on another person’s right to fairness, you have crossed a line. Common sense, folks.

