LETTER: Using common sense on biological men competing against women

The issue of biological males who identify as women competing against biological women has many Americans divided.

The far left has said this is a nonissue. Really?

Once a male has gone through puberty, no amount of blockers are going to turn back the clock. Males are stronger than women. This is a scientific fact, not speculation. These transgender males identifying as women are robbing biological women of a fair playing field.

Case in point: Why aren’t transgender women who identify as male fighting to compete against biological males? The answer is obvious: They wouldn’t have a chance.

I have no issue with a person’s right to identify as whatever they want. However, when it infringes on another person’s right to fairness, you have crossed a line. Common sense, folks.