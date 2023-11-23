LETTER: Usual suspects call for Israeli ceasefire

A woman holds an Israeli flag as family members and friends attend the funeral of the head of the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council, Ofir Lipstein, who was killed by Hamas militants at a cemetery at Even Yehuda cemetery , central Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

Hamas perpetrated a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and massacred more than 1,200 of its civilians. Israel has justifiably retaliated and is fighting for its very survival, as Hamas has vowed to wipe it and all of its inhabitants off the face of the Earth.

The response, as expected, from many countries, the United Nations and even many in our own country has been to label Israel the aggressor and to demand an immediate ceasefire. These voices decry the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Oddly, the one thing I have yet to hear is a call for Hamas to surrender. Where are all the voices calling for peace? If Hamas were to surrender, the war would immediately stop and the suffering of its people would end.

Obviously, Hamas does not care in the least for the welfare of its people. But we already knew this, as it considers the Palestinian people nothing more than human shields.