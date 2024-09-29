91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Utah lawsuit threatens the concept of public lands

More Stories
LETTER: Nevada should look to Colorado when it comes to casinos and smoking
President Joe Biden. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Longing for the days of Donald Trump
Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Kamala tries to stay in hiding
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: School board should hold off on new superintendent selection
Jocelyn Torres North Las Vegas
September 28, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to Bonner Russell Cohen’s Sept. 14 commentary, “Utah public lands lawsuit has major implications for Nevada”: Disinformation from Mr. Cohen and Utah policymakers around the facts of Utah’s land grab lawsuit poses significant risks to the values and interests of the nation. Utah’s effort to defund conservation and spread false information is problematic, and the state’s legal challenges ignore the majority of people who support protecting public lands and keeping them in public hands.

According to Colorado College’s State of the Rockies 2024 poll, Western voters overwhelmingly favor prioritizing conservation over energy production on public lands. For the first time, a majority of Republicans and independents support conservation. Overall, 70 percent of voters prefer protecting public lands, clean water, air quality and wildlife habitats, while only 26 percent advocate for increased energy production. It’s well understood that Western states do not have the resources, staff or expertise to manage public lands within their borders. Millions of acres of public lands will be sold to the highest bidder to provide the financial resources necessary for states to manage these lands, while lining the pockets of special interests.

A ruling in favor of Utah’s lawsuit would mark the end of public lands as we know them, opening the floodgates to every anti-public lands politician in the West to seize public lands by way of the courts. We are facing the potential of the loss and privatization of 210 million acres currently managed by the federal government for the benefit and enjoyment of the American people. Vast tracts of public land currently used for dispersed recreation, such as the area surrounding the Muddy Mountains, would be sold and privatized because the states would not be able to afford to manage this land. What a disaster that would be for our country, and what a financial disaster that would be for Nevadans.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Kamala tries to stay in hiding
James McDonald Henderson

It is readily apparent that Ms. Harris does not like or handle spontaneous situations well.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: The real immigration debate
David Antonini Las Vegas

How should the U.S. go about crafting solutions to immigration that acknowledges the need to uphold our immigration laws while also trying to uphold the spirit of America that has always welcomed immigrants?

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
LETTER: Hectoring us on road safety
Bert Woywod Las Vegas

Why on earth do we allow these huge 18-wheelers in the left lanes of our freeways? That’s like having a speeding missile on your back bumper.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
LETTER: The invective flies both ways
James Hutkin Henderson

Where is your editorial on Donald Trump and JD Vance toning down the rhetoric? Or are you tone-deaf to their remarks?

Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
LETTER: The Democratic ‘gift’ to America
Alan G. Smith Henderson

What are the people of Springfield to do? Kamala Harris expects these poor citizens to somehow feed, shelter, clothe, medicate and educate the 20,000 uninvited.

MORE STORIES