LETTER: Utilities raising electric, gas bills

I see where Nevada Power and Southwest Gas are raising rates and saying it is because of the rising cost of natural gas. Why don’t they tell the truth?

I see where Nevada Power and Southwest Gas are raising rates and saying it is because of the rising cost of natural gas (Thursday Review-Journal). Why don’t they come out and tell the truth? The reason for the higher costs is, of course, President Joe Biden’s war on fossil fuels.

Any of these misguided groups — such as the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada — that parrot the mantra that we must increase green energy are in for a rude awakening when the state’s 50 percent renewable mandate kicks in. My suggestion: Buy some heavy coats and bathing suits before they are gone in a mad rush.

The only consolation is that the people who voted for Mr. Biden are paying just as much as those of us who didn’t.