51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Utilities raising electric, gas bills

Robert E. Pribila Las Vegas
February 28, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I see where Nevada Power and Southwest Gas are raising rates and saying it is because of the rising cost of natural gas (Thursday Review-Journal). Why don’t they come out and tell the truth? The reason for the higher costs is, of course, President Joe Biden’s war on fossil fuels.

Any of these misguided groups — such as the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada — that parrot the mantra that we must increase green energy are in for a rude awakening when the state’s 50 percent renewable mandate kicks in. My suggestion: Buy some heavy coats and bathing suits before they are gone in a mad rush.

The only consolation is that the people who voted for Mr. Biden are paying just as much as those of us who didn’t.

MOST READ
1
‘A nice sign’: Big Rockies snowpack may boost Lake Mead
‘A nice sign’: Big Rockies snowpack may boost Lake Mead
2
Vince Neil’s former ‘Home Sweet Home’ in Las Vegas for sale
Vince Neil’s former ‘Home Sweet Home’ in Las Vegas for sale
3
School Board approves rezoning for 12 campuses
School Board approves rezoning for 12 campuses
4
$131K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$131K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
CARTOONS: How to find cheaper eggs
CARTOONS: How to find cheaper eggs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks as he participates in a media conference with NA ...
LETTER: A case of Ukraine fatigue
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Of course the Ukraine “fatigue resolution” should be passed. American taxpayers don’t have bottomless pockets.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: The Bible, God and Democrats
Forrest Henry Las Vegas

Many of the major players in the Bible were slave owners and/or slaves themselves.

A Clark County School District police vehicle is seen as students at Desert Oasis High School l ...
LETTER: School District police deserve respect
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas The writer is chairman of the Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC.

To walk up to a crowd of teens — with at least one of them possibly carrying a firearm — takes bravery and the officers should be commended.

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2020 file photo, dollar bills have been dropped into a tip jar at a car ...
LETTER: Does money grow on trees?
Ed Dornlas Las Vegas

We make ends meet by pulling out our credit cards. As bad as that mind-set is for us, it’s much worse when our government does it.

More stories for you
LETTER: Recycling issue can be confusing
LETTER: Recycling issue can be confusing
LETTER: Making sense of Henderson roadwork priorities
LETTER: Making sense of Henderson roadwork priorities
LETTER: Tobacco product ID law is a vast overreach
LETTER: Tobacco product ID law is a vast overreach
LETTER: Democrats have big brains
LETTER: Democrats have big brains
LETTER: The Chinese spy balloon
LETTER: The Chinese spy balloon
LETTER: Here’s how to fix the police
LETTER: Here’s how to fix the police