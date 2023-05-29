LETTER: VA chief isn’t even a veteran
Joe Biden’s disdain for those who served our country.
President Joe Biden shows his disdain for members of the military and veterans by appointing Denis McDonough as secretary of the Veterans Administration. Mr. McDonough has never served in the military and is not a veteran. To my knowledge, he has never worn a Boy Scout uniform.
The VA is short-staffed and overworked. In other than routine matters, in my opinion, it is woefully inadequate. We need a retired military person in charge of the VA, who understands the frustrations and problems of our veterans.