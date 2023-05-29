83°F
Letters

LETTER: VA chief isn’t even a veteran

Bob Feener Pahrump
May 28, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden jogs across the South Lawn of the White House to speak with visitors before boarding Marine One, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Washington. Biden is spending the weekend at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden shows his disdain for members of the military and veterans by appointing Denis McDonough as secretary of the Veterans Administration. Mr. McDonough has never served in the military and is not a veteran. To my knowledge, he has never worn a Boy Scout uniform.

The VA is short-staffed and overworked. In other than routine matters, in my opinion, it is woefully inadequate. We need a retired military person in charge of the VA, who understands the frustrations and problems of our veterans.

