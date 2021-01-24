45°F
Letters

LETTER: Vaccine distribution system is a monument to government efficiency

Stuart Fredlund Las Vegas
January 23, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Those who are 70-plus have priority for the vaccine. Good news, but wait.

First, you need a degree in computer technology to navigate the unfriendly appointment system. Second, it takes a miracle to locate an appointment. Third, if and when you can provide the requested information, you are greeted with a message: nothing available. Fourth, if you are lucky enough to get an appointment, it is likely on the other side of the city.

And we pay high taxes for this disgraceful government insensitivity and incompetence. Shameful.

