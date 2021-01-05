46°F
Letters

LETTER: Vaccine editorial hit the mark

Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas
January 4, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
NIAID-RML via AP

Thank you for your Friday editorial, “Nevada must make senior citizens a vaccine priority.” I hope you sent Gov. Steve Sisolak a copy so he can read it, because he is not listening to the science on this issue.

The logic is so simple: If you want to get rid of this disease as quickly as possible, give the vaccine to the people who are dying. Gov. Sisolak, however, has placed pure politics above science. I hope we seniors remember that in the next election.

