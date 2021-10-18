68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Vaccine mandate for Allegiant Stadium should be dropped

Kevin Barrera Las Vegas
October 17, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco
Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Only four teams in the NFL currently require proof of vaccination to enter their stadiums, and the Las Vegas Raiders is one of them. But why?

According to statistics, we have had 13.4 million visitors in the first six months of 2021, so you can see the town is crowded and busy. By personal experience of working inside a busy casino, I know that as soon as guests walk into a restaurant, they can immediately take their masks off without showing any proof of vaccination.

A nightclub on any given weekend has hundreds of partiers dancing, walking and in close proximity to each other without masks. Football games hold masses of people in an open-air environment with plenty of space to roam, while a compact nightclub squeezes everyone in like sardines.

So it doesn’t make sense that a vaccine is mandatory at our stadium. We should strive to get rid of that rule immediately so anyone can enjoy our new stadium.

MOST READ
1
Gusty overnight Las Vegas winds could pose dangers for motorists
Gusty overnight Las Vegas winds could pose dangers for motorists
2
Jon Gruden: ‘I’ll get better from this,’ will be watching Raiders
Jon Gruden: ‘I’ll get better from this,’ will be watching Raiders
3
The Palms’ new owners share property plans for the 1st time
The Palms’ new owners share property plans for the 1st time
4
After years of hope, future of north Strip still in flux
After years of hope, future of north Strip still in flux
5
CARTOON: Hard left turn
CARTOON: Hard left turn
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Discouraging vaccines?
Dorothy A. Doudy Mesquite

Story on woman who suffered blood clots could stop people from getting shots.