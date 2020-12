(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

I am a 68-year-old who is immune-compromised due to lymphoma. I have not been out of my home for nine months except to see a doctor and to go to an occasional drive-through. I’m so looking forward to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. But now I see that, according to Gov. Steve Sisolak, prison inmates are ahead of me in the pecking order (Thursday Review-Journal). They can’t leave their homes even if they want too.