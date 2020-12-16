40°F
Letters

LETTER: Vaccine roll out will bring issues

Stan McClure Las Vegas
December 15, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
The roll out of the COVID-19 vaccines over the next few months will offer us an interesting real-life example of socialism. The product will be “free” to the consumer; the nationwide distribution will be supervised by a long chain of federal, state and local officials; and the actual administration of the shots will be rationed by each state’s determination of the relative “need” of its residents.

What could possibly go wrong?

My prediction is that the process will be fairly smooth for the first month or so. Then as the Biden administration takes over, it will quickly disintegrate into a messy, unseemly dog fight. For the sake of us all, I sincerely hope that I will be proven wrong.

