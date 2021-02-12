63°F
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Vaccines and ZIP codes

Gary Good Las Vegas
February 11, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

In response to your Saturday story revealing that “most vaccines have gone to residents of wealthy, suburban ZIP codes”: My wife is older than 70 and has gone online every day since the vaccine became available. She just received an email listing pharmacies that had the vaccine. They were both in the hardest-hit ZIP codes.

We live in a wealthy ZIP code, so she chose to drive across town. Gov. Steve Sisolak obviously worded his comments to appear that wealthy areas had access to the vaccine and the poor areas did not. Yet poor areas at this time have the vaccine and wealthy areas are without. Did pharmacies withhold vaccine for specific demographics? If so, an investigation is warranted. My conclusion is our government is not helping the less fortunate make appointments and passing blame.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Local officials need to improve bike lanes
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

For bikers in the Las Vegas Valley, having well-marked biking lanes is important for safety. Well-marked lanes assist the bikers in knowing where to be while telling drivers where they should not be.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
LETTER: Biden student loan plan is a bad idea
Chris Baird Henderson

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and President Joe Biden are trying to buy votes with their plan to forgive student loan debt.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
LETTER: Liz Cheney the future of the GOP?
Blaz Duranovic Las Vegas

It’s time for the RINOS to retire. We need leaders such as Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Josh Hawley to lead us into the future.

Joe Biden. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
LETTER: Biden’s ‘diverse’ Cabinet isn’t really that diverse
Bruce A. Kesselman Las Vegas

When Joe Biden ran for the presidency, he promised a Cabinet that looked “like America.” The mainstream media continue to promote the false narrative that we now have the most diversified Cabinet ever.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: COVID and health care ‘inequities’
Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas

The virus is not racist and does not discriminate based on race. It is disproportionately killing the older population.