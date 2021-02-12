LETTER: Vaccines and ZIP codes

My wife is older than 70 and has gone online every day since the vaccine became available. She just received an email listing pharmacies that had the vaccine. They were both in the hardest-hit ZIP codes.

We live in a wealthy ZIP code, so she chose to drive across town. Gov. Steve Sisolak obviously worded his comments to appear that wealthy areas had access to the vaccine and the poor areas did not. Yet poor areas at this time have the vaccine and wealthy areas are without. Did pharmacies withhold vaccine for specific demographics? If so, an investigation is warranted. My conclusion is our government is not helping the less fortunate make appointments and passing blame.