73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Vegas Golden Knights a victim of poor management

Mike Garrison Henderson
May 3, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

From the firing of a successful coach (Gerard Gallant, who still doesn’t know why), to virtually giving away the Vezina Trophy winner and most popular member of the team, Marc-Andre Fleury, to the Evgenii Dadonov trade fiasco, this season has been one bad Golden Knights management decision after another. At least a half dozen former Knights are heading for the playoffs with their new teams, while Vegas players are cleaning out their lockers.

When asked about these moves, general manager Kelly McCrimmon blames them on the salary cap or has no comment. It’s time for owner Bill Foley to recognize the elephant in the room and bring in competent management. McCrimmon has again validated the Peter Principal.

MOST READ
1
Casino landlord Vici closes $17B buyout of MGM Resorts spinoff
Casino landlord Vici closes $17B buyout of MGM Resorts spinoff
2
Police believe man found in barrel at Lake Mead died from gunshot wound
Police believe man found in barrel at Lake Mead died from gunshot wound
3
Police: Body in barrel dumped in Lake Mead decades ago
Police: Body in barrel dumped in Lake Mead decades ago
4
Helicopter, dash cameras captured moment trooper was struck by carjacking suspect
Helicopter, dash cameras captured moment trooper was struck by carjacking suspect
5
Mountain lion slips through police dragnet in Las Vegas
Mountain lion slips through police dragnet in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST