LETTER: Vegas Golden Knights a victim of poor management

(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

From the firing of a successful coach (Gerard Gallant, who still doesn’t know why), to virtually giving away the Vezina Trophy winner and most popular member of the team, Marc-Andre Fleury, to the Evgenii Dadonov trade fiasco, this season has been one bad Golden Knights management decision after another. At least a half dozen former Knights are heading for the playoffs with their new teams, while Vegas players are cleaning out their lockers.

When asked about these moves, general manager Kelly McCrimmon blames them on the salary cap or has no comment. It’s time for owner Bill Foley to recognize the elephant in the room and bring in competent management. McCrimmon has again validated the Peter Principal.