LETTER: Vegas Golden Knights no longer magical

Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP

The magic of the first years of the Vegas Golden Knight franchise are long gone. The magical team is no longer. It is now just one of another bunch of win-some-lose-some teams that make up the league.

Owner Bill Foley needs to step in and fire the head coach and general manager. This team is pathetic and is a reflection only of the off-season moves made by coaching and management. The fans were disgusted by the treatment of Marc-Andre Fleury and Ryan Reaves. Perhaps the fans know best.