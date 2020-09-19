LETTER: Vegas Golden Knights now have time to concentrate on social justice

The Knights will have plenty of time to practice their kneeling before the American flag and during the national anthem.

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save on Vegas Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) during the third period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Now that the Golden Knights are out of the playoffs, they can all concentrate on the things that are really important to them like their perceived social injustices and their vilification of the police. In addition, they will have plenty of time to practice their kneeling before the American flag and during the national anthem.