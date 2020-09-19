LETTER: Vegas Golden Knights now have time to concentrate on social justice
The Knights will have plenty of time to practice their kneeling before the American flag and during the national anthem.
Now that the Golden Knights are out of the playoffs, they can all concentrate on the things that are really important to them like their perceived social injustices and their vilification of the police. In addition, they will have plenty of time to practice their kneeling before the American flag and during the national anthem.