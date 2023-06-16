LETTER: Vegas grows and gets warmer

The Las Vegas Strip skyline in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to your Saturday story, “Las Vegas among fastest-warming U.S. cities”:

I remember moving to Las Vegas as a kid. We had 500,000 people, maybe. Now Clark County is close to 2.3 million. So I’m thinking that adding a 1.7 million more people, 1 million more cars and 1 million more air conditioners, along with blacktop roads and countless hotels, just maybe might make it hotter since then. But, then again, everything is climate change so that scenario is impossible.