84°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Vegas grows and gets warmer

Timothy Fitzgerald Las Vegas
June 15, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
The Las Vegas Strip skyline in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Las Vegas Strip skyline in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to your Saturday story, “Las Vegas among fastest-warming U.S. cities”:

I remember moving to Las Vegas as a kid. We had 500,000 people, maybe. Now Clark County is close to 2.3 million. So I’m thinking that adding a 1.7 million more people, 1 million more cars and 1 million more air conditioners, along with blacktop roads and countless hotels, just maybe might make it hotter since then. But, then again, everything is climate change so that scenario is impossible.

MOST READ
1
Derek Carr says Raiders ‘didn’t get my best’ last season
Derek Carr says Raiders ‘didn’t get my best’ last season
2
Time to celebrate: Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup parade set
Time to celebrate: Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup parade set
3
Golden Knights continue their Strip tour with Lord Stanley in tow
Golden Knights continue their Strip tour with Lord Stanley in tow
4
Who’s got next? Planned Las Vegas arena could be home to NBA team
Who’s got next? Planned Las Vegas arena could be home to NBA team
5
Review-Journal to print more newspapers commemorating Knights’ title
Review-Journal to print more newspapers commemorating Knights’ title
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
EDITORIAL: The only palatable budget path ‘is to clean house’
EDITORIAL: The only palatable budget path ‘is to clean house’
COMMENTARY: The EPA’s shameless use of kids to push climate agenda
COMMENTARY: The EPA’s shameless use of kids to push climate agenda
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: With ignorant, inflammatory tweet, Kennedy Jr. fails his first immigration test
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: With ignorant, inflammatory tweet, Kennedy Jr. fails his first immigration test
Police: Man threatened repeat of Oct. 1 shooting ahead of Stanley Cup game
Police: Man threatened repeat of Oct. 1 shooting ahead of Stanley Cup game
Aces reprimanded by league for improper use of flight service
Aces reprimanded by league for improper use of flight service
Blaine calls out, Las Vegas Strip future uncertain
Blaine calls out, Las Vegas Strip future uncertain