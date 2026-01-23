LETTER: Vegas has become another tourist trap

Officials and casino executives in Las Vegas, once a place where people could feel they were getting great deals (cheap buffets, cheap but good food, free drinks, free parking, no “resort fees,” etc.) must never wonder why our number of visitors is declining, because we are now just another tourist trap. People are charged top dollar for everything.

I was recently hosting a visitor from out of town who was working within a budget. In pondering places to visit, I checked into what seemed would be fairly inexpensive options, the Mob Museum and the Neon Museum. But each is around $35 for adult admission in the evening. I’d never been to either and was looking forward to doing so, but it seemed like a lot to pay $35 to see gangster memorabilia and gently-used fabulous neon signs.

So we just went to a nice local place for dinner and toured the town by private car, which is still free — although probably not for lack of trying.