LETTER: Vegas needs its own walk of stars

The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mark Evans Las Vegas
April 3, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Many years ago, I wrote a letter to the mayor — I believe it was Oscar Goodman — supporting the creation of a celebrity walk of fame, with handprints and footprints of famous people who have performed in Vegas. I never received a response.

Las Vegas has the ability to do this and to make it a great tourist attraction — much better and safer than Hollywood. Just think, we could have had the Rolling Stones, U2, Madonna, Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, David Cassidy, Prince, etc.

It’s time for Las Vegas to make this happen before we lose more celebrities. Maybe the new mayor might make this an issue when he or she is elected. If not, there is always the possibility a major casino would consider it. Only the future knows how many people would go there to see it.

Sherri Roos Henderson

Unhealthy school hours make it impossible for our kids to get the restorative sleep their growing brains and bodies need.

Carmine A. Di Fazio North Las Vegas

Experts should remember that Donald Trump won the election in 2016 with half as much money as Hillary Clinton, whom Mr. Obama called the most qualified candidate to ever run.

