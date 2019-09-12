81°F
Letters

LETTER: Vegas September temperature records and global warming

Glade Barlow Las Vegas
September 11, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The Review-Journal’s temperature “snapshot’ for September revealed interesting temperature records. Twenty of the highest three-digit temperatures for the respective days were set between 1937 and 1955. The records for the remaining 10 days were set on various days scattered throughout the following 64 years.

Sixty-six percent of the highest temperatures for September occurred in the past century. Global warming is a sham.

