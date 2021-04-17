66°F
Letters

LETTER: Vegas to LA Amtrak line could work

Chris Boyd Las Vegas
April 16, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP file)
I think Amtrak would have a lot of demand between Las Vegas and Los Angeles if it is done right. If there is a morning and afternoon train each way daily, it takes only slightly more than the average drive and goes into Union Station where you can connect with transit options, people will use it.

Amtrak is available all over the East Coast and Midwest with these options. New York City to Washington, D.C., is less than four hours on Amtrak — almost the same as driving — and for $30 each way when bought in advance. Detroit to Chicago is the same. Why can’t we have similar service here? Seats are comfortable, WiFi is on board and it’s less stressful than driving.

But irregular schedules, delays and a seven- or eight-hour train trip? No thanks.

