47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Vegas to LA rail line will be a winner

J. Auerbach Las Vegas
December 14, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Courtesy photo.
Courtesy photo.

On behalf of the thousands of union jobs and hundreds of permanent jobs; on behalf of the independent long-haul truckers who get stuck in bottlenecks and gridlock costing them immeasurable time and money; on behalf of the many visitors to Las Vegas who spend hours sitting in traffic jams; on behalf of those with a fear of flying and the families and friends of all who have died on that section of road; on behalf of all of us who will be breathing a little easier with the estimated 400,000 tons of carbon emissions eliminated from the air, we thank the high-speed rail line plan between Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

The total cost of congestion on Interstate 15 equates to more than $6 billion per year, with more than half of that due to choke points between Los Angeles and and Las Vegas, according to i15alliance.org. The economic impact on an area that includes 48 miles of light rail in the L.A. basin serving more than 18 million people adds another positive dimension to the project.

MOST READ
1
World’s 1st gluten-free fast-food chain to open in Las Vegas
World’s 1st gluten-free fast-food chain to open in Las Vegas
2
2023 NFR Las Vegas 7th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 7th go-round results
3
Stars, party precede Fontainebleau’s long-awaited opening — PHOTOS
Stars, party precede Fontainebleau’s long-awaited opening — PHOTOS
4
2023 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
5
3-year-old girl, 2 adults killed in alleged wrong-way crash identified
3-year-old girl, 2 adults killed in alleged wrong-way crash identified
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
LETTER: Pros and cons about Las Vegas and Formula One
LETTER: Pros and cons about Las Vegas and Formula One
LETTER: Las Vegans get their city back now that Grand Prix is over
LETTER: Las Vegans get their city back now that Grand Prix is over
LETTER: Las Vegas event planners forget about the little guy
LETTER: Las Vegas event planners forget about the little guy
LETTER: Airports get federal subsidies, too
LETTER: Airports get federal subsidies, too
LETTER: Here’s what should be Southern Nevada’s mascot
LETTER: Here’s what should be Southern Nevada’s mascot
LETTER: Biden throws away more taxpayer money
LETTER: Biden throws away more taxpayer money