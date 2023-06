FILE - The top of water intake valve No. 1 is now visible in Lake Mead. (Southern Nevada Water Authority)

In response to Robert Lepore’s Thursday letter about the never-ending city-wide readwork here in Southern Nevada: Las Vegas will be finished when it runs out of water. As long as people keep coming here and building here, more water will be needed. Now we know that water is in limited supply and will continue to be so as the population grows.