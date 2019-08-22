LETTER: Venezuela moves off the radar

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)

Ever since the Democratic candidates hit the campaign trail, Venezuela has disappeared from the mainstream news. I find it hard to believe they called off the revolution due to a shortage of reporters and film crews.

What I do believe: Selling socialism is easy. They buy votes by giving away the free stuff. It becomes much more difficult when those voters can see the aftermath of socialism on the evening news.