Letters

LETTER: Veterans angry about Afghanistan need perspective

Alex Berk Las Vegas
September 1, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The Taliban have completed their sweep of the country’s south on Friday, as they took four more provincial capitals in a lightning offensive that is gradually encircling Kabul, just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war. (AP Photo/Gulabuddin Amiri)

I’ve heard that many veterans are upset over our withdrawal from Afghanistan. I admit it could’ve been done much better. However, I thought our brave men and women joined the military to serve our country regardless of the outcome.

Wars are won and wars are lost. We don’t always win. I respect our veterans, but they need to understand that, for 20 years, our country kept the peace. It’s not President Joe Biden’s fault that the Afghans relied on our military so much they couldn’t defend themselves.

Donald Trump made a deal with the Taliban to keep the Afghans out of the negotiations. Do they think the outcome would’ve been different if Mr. Trump were still in office? Do the veterans think that staying there and having more Americans die is a better idea?

