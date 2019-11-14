LETTER: Veterans Day memories, good and bad

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Veterans Day today has all the thank-yous one could want. Yet many have bad memories resulting from those who disgustingly criticized and even abused and spit on returning vets from Vietnam, where they defended democracy from communism.

This is quite similar to today’s political scenario. So many people on the left are attacking the Constitution and capitalism. They want to do away with them even though they are major reasons for America’s greatness. Their knowledge of history is sorely lacking. Even a dog knows you don’t bite the hand that feeds.