LETTER: Victor David Hanson a welcome addition to the Review-Journal

For several years now, I have greatly missed the thoughts of late columnist Charles Krauthammer contributing to our national discourse. For a long time, I considered him to be the “smartest person in the room.” His wit and insight were totally refreshing. Thankfully, we now have a new voice of reason (sans wit) in the person of Victor David Hanson. Thanks to the Review-Journal for carrying his reasoned and insightful column. The current “smartest person in the room.”