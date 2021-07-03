98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Victor Davis Hanson column on wokeness was out of touch

Lynn Pearson Henderson
July 2, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, photograph, a woman walks past a mural in tribute to Frederic ...
In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, photograph, a woman walks past a mural in tribute to Frederick Douglass on the exterior wall of the Black-owned Slade's Bar and Grill in the South End neighborhood of Boston. Many from outside Boston have recently ordered takeout, purchased gift cards and supported the restaurant amid nationwide protests against racism. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

In response to Victor Davis Hanson’s Sunday column, “The systemic con game driving wokeism”: As a person privileged to be unaffected by racism, Mr. Hanson arrogantly dismisses it. He’s so out of touch, he seems to think a minority blessed enough to have financial means doesn’t experience racism and shouldn’t say anything about it.

He couldn’t be more wrong.

Many celebrities have shared stories of racism they experienced until they were recognized. What is appalling is that someone would think it’s acceptable to mistreat someone until they realize their target is a celebrity or has money.

As I explain to my non-minority acquaintances, if you don’t have racist beliefs or tendencies, you likely associate with like-minded people and racism wouldn’t be directed at you. So how would you really know the level of hate that walks among us? They really have very limited, if any, exposure.

MOST READ
1
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
2
Summer COVID cases concentrated in wealthier suburbs
Summer COVID cases concentrated in wealthier suburbs
3
Report says man was shot at Sahara Las Vegas while beating woman
Report says man was shot at Sahara Las Vegas while beating woman
4
Loader that slid into Lake Mead retrieved from 70-foot deep waters
Loader that slid into Lake Mead retrieved from 70-foot deep waters
5
Downtown Las Vegas hotel turns 50, plans big celebration
Downtown Las Vegas hotel turns 50, plans big celebration
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Margaret Dubois, 87, a resident at The Reservoir nursing facility, was given the second COVID-1 ...
LETTER: Get vaccinated now
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

I’m amazed at the number of individuals who still won’t get the COVID vaccine.

Security fencing surrounds Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Capitol Police ...
LETTER: Term limits, please
Mike McCallister Kingman, Arizona

The 22nd Amendment needs to limit all Senators and Congress members to no more than two terms.

Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national an ...
LETTER: Sad to see an athlete disrespect the flag
Ron Gay Henderson

I was saddened and angered to see that there are athletes representing our country on the world stage of the Olympics who disrespect the American flag.

(Cadence)
LETTER: Celebrating Old Glory
Skye Kuka Las Vegas

Commentary was a poignant account of the beauty and truth about the American flag.

A man holds up a sign against Critical Race Theory during a protest outside a Washoe County Sch ...
LETTER: Critiquing critical race theory
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Critical thinking, debating and dialoging all seem to be lost arts and are being replaced with canceling anyone who disagrees.