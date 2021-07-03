LETTER: Victor Davis Hanson column on wokeness was out of touch
In response to Victor Davis Hanson’s Sunday column, “The systemic con game driving wokeism”: As a person privileged to be unaffected by racism, Mr. Hanson arrogantly dismisses it. He’s so out of touch, he seems to think a minority blessed enough to have financial means doesn’t experience racism and shouldn’t say anything about it.
He couldn’t be more wrong.
Many celebrities have shared stories of racism they experienced until they were recognized. What is appalling is that someone would think it’s acceptable to mistreat someone until they realize their target is a celebrity or has money.
As I explain to my non-minority acquaintances, if you don’t have racist beliefs or tendencies, you likely associate with like-minded people and racism wouldn’t be directed at you. So how would you really know the level of hate that walks among us? They really have very limited, if any, exposure.